Bayonne Dry Dock joins Green Marine

Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp. has become the newest participant in Green Marine, the comprehensive voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry. Situated just miles from the Verrazan-Narrows Bridge, in Bayonne, N.J., the shipyard has no air draft restrictions and is ideally located for both commercial and government vessels.

“At Bayonne Dry Dock, we are proud to operate with the utmost regard for the safety of individuals, equipment and the protection of the environment,” said Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp. general manager Kevin Sullivan, “We believe that participating in Green Marine is the most transparent and credible way to hold ourselves accountable to that commitment.”

The shipyard is the first in the Port of New York/New Jersey vicinity to join Green Marine.

“We’re so pleased to have Bayonne Dry Dock within the program’s growing rank of shipyard membership,” said David Bolduc, Green Marine’s president,. “As the first shipyard in New York/New Jersey to join the program, they are setting the example for the other shipyards in the region by benchmarking their environmental progress with more than 70 other U.S. and Canadian terminal and shipyard operators.”

To complete Green Marine’s certification, Bayonne Dry Dock will assess its environmental performance based on the program’s applicable indicators, which address air pollutants and greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, and community impacts.

The annual certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant independently verified every two years.

Bayonne Dry Dock’s facilities include a graving dock measuring 1,092 by 148 feet (332 by 45 meters), with a dock floor load capacity of 99,000 tons. The shipyard has recently added a 1,280 tonne mobile boat hauler (MBH) to the facility and, with a laydown area of approximately 4 acres, can now provide full drydocking services to 8 additional vessels at any given time.