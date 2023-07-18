Alabama Shipyard wins $10.7 million USNS John Lenthall contract

Alabama Shipyard LLC, Mobile, Ala., has been awarded a $10,729,026 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C0189) for an 81-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of the Military Sealift Command’s Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189). The contract includes a base period and five unexercised options that. if exercised, would take its cumulative value to $11,265,523.

Work will be performed in Mobile beginning September 11 and is expected to be completed by November 30, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,729,026.00 are obligated for fiscal 2023 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website with six offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220523C0189).

Launched at Avondale Shipyards in 1986, the USNS John Lenthall was briefly in the news in November 2009 at the height of the Somali pirate attack wave when the armed security detail on board fired warning shots at two skiffs, which then hastily departed.