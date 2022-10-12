Continental Maritime books Navy contract with a $38.2 million potential

Continental Maritime San Diego, San Diego, Calif,, has been awarded a $14,963,483 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action (UCA) for the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD-27) fiscal 2023 selected restricted availability. The contract contains options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $38,253,995.

The UCA will be definitized on or about Jan. 9, 2023. This effort is to accomplish maintenance, repair, and modernization of the USS Portland.

Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,963,483 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition with only one offer received via the System for Award Management website.

The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N55236-23-C-0001).

Continental Maritime is the former Huntington Ingalls San Diego Shipyard. It was acquired in February 2020 by Titan Acquisitions, a company in which the Carlyle Group is the majority shareholder and which was set up by Carlyle and Stellex Capital Managemen in July 2019 to acquire and merge Portland, Ore., headquartered Vigor Industrial LLC and Norfolk, Va., based shiprepairer MHI Holdings LLC, which had been acquired by Stellex in 2015.