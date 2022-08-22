BAE Norfolk awarded DDG drydocking with $124 million potential

BAE Systems – Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a $107,736,087, firm-fixed-price Navy contract for the execution of the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fiscal 2023 extended drydocking selected restricted availability.

The availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Ross.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $123,876,183.

Work will be performed in Norfolk and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $93,897,036 (87%); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,839,051 (13%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $93,897,036 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website.

Competitive proposals were received in response to solicitation number (N00024-22-R-4422).

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.