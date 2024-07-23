Seatrium wins major ship repair and upgrade orders

Singapore headquartered Seatrium Limited reports that it has booked ship repair and upgrade contracts with an aggregate value of SGD $180 million (almost US$140 million). In addition to damage repairs, the work includes include major repairs and upgrades on offshore vessels, naval vessels, ferries, LNG carriers, and tankers. All but one of the projects will be completed by end 2024.

OFFSHORE VESSELS: Seatrium has secured a series of four offshore refits, including two jack-ups and two drillships, from regular customers, Velesto Energy Berhad, Zonda Drilling AS and Seadrill Limited. Other contract awards include repair and maintenance work on the Sapura Energy Berhad heavy lift pipelay vessel, Sapura 1200.

Additionally, the group has been awarded the lifetime upgrade of Sea Challenger, a jack-up installation vessel from Japan Offshore Marine Company Ltd (JOM), a joint venture between Penta Ocean Construction and DEME. Fabrication works are ongoing to ready the vessel for its retrofit in 2025.

NAVAL VESSELS: Seatrium has also secured significant naval works from the U.S. Military Sealift Command, as well as three vessels managed under the Australia Defence Maritime Support Services Program (DMSSP) by Teekay Shipping (Australia).

FERRIES: Seatrium says that it continues to bolster Singapore’s prominence as a key hub for passenger vessel work, winning a contract for the docking and repairs of Kaitaki, a roll-on/roll-off ferry operated by Interislander of New Zealand.

TANKERS: In the tankers segment, Seatrium has been awarded contracts for periodic maintenance and upgrades to two tankers from ConocoPhillips Polar Tankers Inc., a main engine, dual-fuel ready MAN lifecycle upgrade of a tanker from Alaska Tanker Company LLC, as well as a series of seven LNG carrier retrofit contracts from long-term customers. It has also won a contract to conduct major steel renewal work on a collision damaged vessel that is currently undergoing repairs.

“We sincerely thank our trusted partners for their continued support in Seatrium’s capabilities and entrusting us with these significant projects,” said Alvin Gan, executive vice president of Seatrium Repairs and Upgrades. “Each project requires experienced project management, engineering expertise, and rigorous adherence to Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) standards. With our proven track record and commitment, we are dedicated to delivering quality projects that are safe, timely, and reliable.”