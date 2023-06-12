Ship Repair USA: How to quantify and measure propeller damage Written by Heather Ervin









Damage to propellers from ice, debris and corrosion can be a costly fix. Speaking more on this topic at next week’s Ship Repair USA conference on June 20-21 in New Orleans is Adam Kaplan, chief technology officer with TrueProp Software LLC.

Kaplan will go over the symptoms and impacts of a damaged ship propeller, how propeller damage is quantified and measured, and how to repair propeller damage.

The New Hampshire-based company has provided yards around the world with propeller inspection and repair software solutions, with a focus on 3D scanning of propellers since 2017. The software, which will be demonstrated at the event, provides customers with high quality analysis, repair guidance, and compliance reports.

Ship Repair USA

Ship Repair USA is the only ship repair event in North America that brings together shipyards, ship repair facilities, owner/operators, suppliers and others. It will be a sister show to Marine Log FERRIES and TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges). The event will include a several topics hosted by the Military Sealift Command, with a special focus on smaller shipyards and repair yards for its commercial business and will go over ship repair contracting, planning projections and more. The Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME) has also partnered with the event.

The conference includes an expo where you can discover products and services to help you put your plans into action.

