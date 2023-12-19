Podcast: Why mental health matters for seafarers

Seafaring is a profession which has one of the highest suicide rates. What measures can the industry take to help prevent such tragic instances happening and how do you recognize the signs in people who may be suffering from mental trauma?

To help answer these questions and more, we have Peter Hult, founder and CEO of VIKAND, on the show today.

VIKAND is an expert in global medical services and risk mitigation solutions for the maritime industry, operating a global network of 1,500 maritime medical professionals, established across 44 countries, supported by four main locations. Peter joins us from Florida.