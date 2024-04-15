VIDEO: Seatrium AmFELS launches first U.S.-built WTIV

Virginia power utility Dominion Energy reports that its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project has marked two milestones. In the first of these, its Jones Act compliant wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Charybdis is now in the water at the Seatrium AmFELS shipyard, in Brownsville, Texas. In the second, CVOW has received a final construction air permit from the Environmental Protection Agency. This is the 11th and final federal permit required to begin offshore construction and Dominion Energy says that offshore monopile installation will begin May.

Dominion says that Charybdis was successfully launched at Seatrium AmFELS, “consistent with project expectations” and that the vessel’s timeline supports the current Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) construction schedule

The vessel launch marked a historical achievement as the world’s largest completed lift totaling 23,000 tons.

Dominion says that, to achieve the launch milestone, welding of the ship’s hull and commissioning of the vessel’s four legs and related jacking system were successfully completed.

“Charybdis is vital not only to CVOW, but also to the growth of the offshore wind industry along the U.S. East Coast and is key to the continued development of a domestic supply chain by providing a homegrown solution for the installation of offshore wind turbines,” said Bob Blue, Dominion Energy’s chair, president and chief executive officer.

The 472-foot vessel is being constructed at Seatrium’s Texas shipyard using domestically-sourced steel. At peak construction, over 1,200 workers were employed on this project. Once complete, the home port for the vessel will be in Hampton Roads, one of the nation’s premier offshore wind installation harbors, and utilize an American crew.

The ABS-classed Charybdis has been designed by GustoMSC to handle turbine sizes of 12 megawatt or larger and will also be capable of the installation of foundations for turbines and other heavy lifts. Schiedam, Netherlands, headquartered Huisman is supplying a 2,200 metric ton lift capacity leg-encircling crane for the vessel.

It will have accommodations for up to 119 crew and wind farm technicians.

“Seatrium’s AmFELS shipyard has partnered with Dominion Energy in this ground-breaking project to supply the first U.S. Jones Act-compliant WTIV, Charybdis, playing a critical role in the country’s energy transition,” said Seatrium CEO Chris Ong. “The U.S.-built vessel will not only contribute towards reliable, affordable and clean energy, but also benefit local communities in creating a significant local know-how and job opportunities, paving the way for future growth in the U.S. offshore wind industry.”

Dominion’s video shows the progress made since photographs giving some indication of the vessel’s then state of construction were posted on the BOEM Flickr page following a March 21 tour of the vessel by BOEM and BSEE officials/