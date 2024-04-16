Fincantieri Marinette lays keel for first new Constellation-class frigate

“USS Constellation and the Constellation-class frigates are a critical next step in the modernization of our surface ship inventory, increasing the number of players on the field available globally for our fleet and combatant commanders,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro on April 12 as the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wis., hosted a keel laying ceremony marking a milestone in the construction of the first vessel in the Navy’s new guided missile frigate program, the future USS Constellation (FFG 62).

Other dignitaries attending the event included Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

“This ship will be critical in putting more players on the field,” said Franchetti. “The Constellation-class frigate, named after the USS Constellation – the first of six frigates authorized by the Naval Act of 1794 and the first in-class designed and built by American workers – will ensure the free flow of American commerce by sea.”

“After having helped support some of the efforts to update and expand Fincantieri’s facilities to meet the needs of an effort of this size, it is great to be here now to celebrate these projects and see how this hard work is paying off,” said Gov. Evers. “This contract to build these frigates is a great opportunity for Wisconsin to showcase our rich shipbuilding and maritime history and cement our role as leaders in this industry.”

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro watches Melissa Braithwaite, sponsor of the future USS Constellation (FFG 62), during its keel laying ceremony, April 12, 2024. [U.S. Navy photograph]

The ship’s sponsor is Melissa Braithwaite, the spouse of former Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite, who named the ship in 2020.

“I am truly honored to be here as the USS Constellation sponsor. It is one of the greatest honors of my life,” she said. “Being a Navy wife and Ken’s long service in the Navy, today, I had the honor of truly belonging to the Navy myself.”

The tradition behind the keel laying ceremony is a centuries-old ritual that signifies the beginning of a new ship and an affirmation of its strength. The ceremony highlights the authentication of the keel, a process of tracing by weld the initials of a significant individual onto a small steel plate affixed to the ship’s keel. At the April 12 ceremony, Fincantieri Marinette Marine welder Jean Wagner completed the authentication process by tracing the sponsor’s initials onto the plate. Wagner is the first female FMM welder to earn this important responsibility.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine welder Jean Wagner (in green) completed the keel authentication process by tracing the sponsor’s initials onto the plate. Wagner is the first female FMM welder to earn this important responsibility. [Photo: FMM]

Historically, keel-laying ceremonies involved the act of physically laying down of the central or main timber forming the backbone of the vessel. The shipbuilders would then engrave their initials onto the keel to show their belief in the strength of the boat they were about to build. Today the ceremony serves as the formal recognition of the modular construction process for modern vessels and customarily marks the start of full production of a ship.

MILESTONE

“It is important to have our Fincantieri team together here with our Navy partners and leadership to mark this significant milestone for the beginning of an important class of ships,” said Fincantieri Marine Group CEO Marco Galbiati.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine received a contract for $795 million in April 2020 for the lead Constellation-class frigate and nine additional vessels. If the Navy exercises all of the options, the contract is valued at more than $5.5 billion. To date, the Navy has five frigates on order with Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with five additional options remaining on the original contract.

In the ceremony, hundreds of FMM shipbuilders gathered with guests inside the shipyard’s massive new climate-controlled Building 34, where large portions of a ship are connected and the vessel is erected. The building is part of Fincantieri’s recently completed facility $350 million in improvements and new construction. Since 2009, Fincantieri has invested more than half a billion dollars into creating one of America’s most modern shipyards.

“This yard is teeming with activity,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Americans…from all walks of life coming together to build warships is a demonstration of our industrial might, showcasing the talents of the skilled workforce that our nation must expand during this critical period in our world’s history.” Del Toro added that “it takes a nation to build a navy, and the collaboration between industry and our Department [of the Navy] that is on display at the shipyard symbolizes the teamwork required to do so.”