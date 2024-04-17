Port of Gulfport awarded $2.6 Million in grant funding

The Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) recently announced the Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport has been awarded $2.6 million in grant funds under the new Strategic Multi-Modal Investments Fund (SMIF) for infrastructure improvements.

SMIF was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2023 to support projects at ports, airports and railroads that increase freight movement capacity, economic activity, and long-term economic growth in the state.

“Our airports, ports and railways are the backbone of Mississippi’s economic future,” says Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “I am optimistic this funding will allow for strategic infrastructure improvements that foster economic development.”

The Mississippi State Port Authority’s project encompasses West pier rail expansion and connectivity to the East pier to improve efficiency of train and cargo movements.

“We are grateful to the State Legislature and Department of Transportation for the award of grant funds through the Strategic Multi-Modal Investment Fund,” says Jon Nass, CEO and executive director at the Port of Gulfport. “This grant funding will accelerate the Port of Gulfport’s rail expansion initiatives while seamlessly aligning with our Strategic Master Plan.”

The SMIF funding will enhance intermodal service at the Port, ensuring it remains competitive in a global market while continuing to support regional economic growth and create opportunity for the Mississippi Gulf Coast community.

Thirty million dollars in funding will be distributed to ports, airports and railroads throughout the state.