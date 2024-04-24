Ship Repair USA: How do you attract and retain shipyard talent? Written by Heather Ervin









One of the biggest challenges being faced by nearly every sector of the maritime industry is attracting and retaining a talented workforce. Speaking more on this topic at the second annual Marine Log Ship Repair USA conference on June 11-12 in New Orleans are Sabrina Brigance, managing director marine practice, and Troy Vermillion, client executive—both with Hylant, a marine business risk and insurance company.

During their presentation, Brigance and Vermillion will explore the unique challenges in recruiting and retaining talent for ship repair yards, including insights into generational shifts and competition from other sectors. The pair will also look educate the audience on:

Actionable strategies to address recruitment hurdles, including modern recruitment methods.

The importance of investing in employee development, offering clear career growth paths, and crafting competitive benefits packages to enhance retention.

Insights into fostering a safety culture, developing effective management and leadership skills, and understanding the significance of long-term investment in employee well-being for sustainable success within the shipyard industry.

Meet the Speakers

Brigance has over two decades of industry experience. Specializing in crafting tailored insurance solutions for maritime clients, she enhances risk management and cost efficiencies. With a passion for cultivating collaborative partnerships, she collaborates closely with industry stakeholders to navigate evolving challenges and foster innovation within the marine insurance domain. Her role also encompasses monitoring legislative, regulatory, and market changes pertinent to marine clients and integrating them into strategic risk planning. Brigance’s expertise spans various sectors of the maritime insurance industry, including port and terminal operations, marine contractors and repair facilities, maritime manufacturing in recreational and commercial sectors, ocean marine cargo, and vessel ownership and operations.

Vermillion has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry and develops strategic solutions specifically for the marine industry. Understanding the unique challenges faced by shipbuilders, his approach addresses the dire needs of this sector, characterized by high-risk environments, extensive working hours, and the intense physical demands placed on workers.

Ship Repair USA

This second annual event follows a successful first conference last year, where nearly 250 attendees from across the spectrum of yards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers and other specialists.

The agenda will focus on advances in techniques and management practices, meeting environmental and economic goals, proven ways to keep vessels compliant and competitive, case studies on repowers, and more.

Day two of the event will welcome back programming from the Military Sealift Command on how ship repair yards, especially smaller ones, can access its commercial repair work needs among other things. SNAME, an internationally recognized non-profit, professional society of individual members serving the maritime and offshore industries and their suppliers, will also return this year as a partner sponsor.

A cocktail reception and other networking opportunities will be incorporated into the agenda, as well.

“Ship Repair USA 2024 was a huge success and we’re confident we can produce an even better conference in 2025,” said Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “With our continued program collaboration with MSC, and SNAME partnership, we will, once again, deliver an exceptional experience for senior-level maritime professionals in the ship repair market.”

Registration for the event is now open in addition to sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.

“I am excited to see how Ship Repair USA evolves as we take the advice of our attendees and our own expertise into this year and beyond,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We always want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

The Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME); Bardex Corporation; Alabama Shipyard; Bergen Marine Systems; World Wide Metric; Bayonne Dry Dock; Integrity Staffing Services; W&O Supply; Bay Ship & Yacht Co.; All American Paint / Carboline; LGH; SSI; AiT Coatings; Conrad Shipyard; Crowley; Elliott Bay Design Group; EMS Marcon; Gulf Copper; LeBlanc & Associates LLC; PPG; Rigidized Metals; Separator Spares & Equipment; Sewart; The Brass Works Inc.; Tnemec; Tork Systems; Transport Products and Service Enterprises Inc.