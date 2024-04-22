AET orders the world’s first two ammonia dual-fueled Aframax tankers

AET, the tanker operation of Malaysia’s MISC Group, has signed a shipbuilding contract with China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (DSIC) for what will be the world’s first two ammonia dual-fueled Aframax tankers. In parallel, MISC signed time charter contracts for the two vessels with Petronas subsidiary PETCO Trading Labuan Company Ltd (PTLCL).

The time charter party was signed by Zahid Osman, president & CEO of AET and Shamsul Bahari Salleh, CEO of PTLCL; and witnessed by Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam, president and group CEO of MISC, and Ahmad Adly Alias, chairman of PTLCL.

The shipbuilding contract was signed by He Xu, vice president, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (DSIC) and Zahid Osman, president & CEO and witnessed by Captain Subramaniam..

The partners say that the signing of the contracts marks a significant step forward in their efforts to make ammonia a viable fuel for the maritime industry.

“Congratulations to AET and PTLCL for reaching a significant step of materialization today since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in February 2023,” said Captain Subramaniam. “Thank you, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. for being part of this journey. Well done to MISC Marine and New Energy & Decarbonization, the critical enablers in bringing this vision to life.”

“With today’s signings of the Shipbuilding Contracts with DSIC and the Time Charter Party Contracts with PTLCL for the world’s first two ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes, we take concrete actions to deliver on our commitment as industry leaders to progress the decarbonisation of the shipping sector,” said Zahid Osman, president & CEO of AET. “I would like to thank PTLCL and DSIC for their forward thinking and collaboration to spearheading this new generation of ultra-low emissions tankers to support the decarbonization of the maritime industry.”

No specifics of either the time charter contracts or the shipbuilding contracts were disclosed.