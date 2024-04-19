Op-Ed: Recalling 25 years of maritime experience

By Lise Demant, Managing Director, Svitzer Europe

As the maritime industry navigates waves of change, celebrating milestones becomes not just a reflection of time served, but also a testament to adaptability and resilience. Recently, Marine Log spoke to Lise Demant, Managing Director of Svitzer Europe, who is commemorating her 25-year journey within the maritime sector, a journey deeply intertwined with the evolution of Svitzer itself.

Demant’s journey in the maritime world began in 1999 when she joined Maersk as a trainee. Little did she know then, her trajectory would lead her through various continents, roles, and eventually to one of the industry’s leading players in towage.

Reflecting on her journey, Demant shared, “It’s incredible to think that 25 years have passed. Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working across different segments of the shipping industry, from dry cargo to containers and tankers, before finding my home in Svitzer almost 11 years ago. Each step has been dynamic and rewarding, filled with opportunities for growth and learning.”

The maritime landscape has indeed undergone significant transformation over the past two and a half decades, propelled by forces such as decarbonization and digitization. Demant said, “The industry has become more inclusive and forward-looking. While Svitzer boasts a rich legacy spanning over 190 years, it has also embraced innovation and sustainability, positioning itself at the forefront of change.”

A major shift that Svitzer is currently navigating is its separation from Maersk, marking the end of a 45-year association. Demant emphasized, “While this transition is historic and significant, Svitzer stands ready to chart its course independently. With a robust global presence and high operational standards, we are well positioned to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers worldwide.”

Crucially, amidst the evolving landscape, decarbonization has emerged as a major concern for the maritime industry. Demant underscored Svitzer’s commitment to this cause, commenting, “Our customers expect reliability and efficiency, but they also demand sustainability. Decarbonization is a topic that many of our conversations with customers touch on, and we are dedicated to taking a leading position within this space, supporting our customers in achieving their goals through innovation and collaboration.”

Addressing the unique challenges of decarbonization in the towage sector, Demant says that “while the overarching goal remains the same—transitioning to cleaner fuels—the context differs. As operators often work near shore, solutions like electrification or battery power present viable options in combination with alternative fuels. Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with other port stakeholders are also essential in navigating this complex terrain.”

Furthermore, Svitzer’s focus extends beyond operational excellence to environmental stewardship. Lise highlighted the company’s efforts in emissions tracking and reduction, leveraging modern tools and behavioral interventions to drive progress. “Reducing our carbon footprint is not just a corporate objective; it’s a collective endeavor embraced by members of the Svitzer family across the world,” she said.

Central to Svitzer’s success, according to Demant, is its unwavering focus on people. “Our colleagues are the heart and soul of Svitzer. Their passion, expertise, and dedication ensure our continued success.”

Looking ahead, Demant envisions a future where Svitzer Europe continues to thrive, leveraging its expertise to drive innovation and growth, with exciting plans for introduction of new state-of-the-art tug types that underscore the company’s commitment to excellence and ambition for further progress.

