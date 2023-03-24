WinGD methanol-fueled engines to power COSCO Shipping containership quartet

WinGD will supply 10X92DF-M methanol-fueled engines for four 16,000 TEU container vessels to be built for COSCO Shipping Lines at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd. These vessels will be delivered from 2025 and will feature WinGD’s first X92DF-M engines ordered in China.

The methanol engines will be delivered from engine builder CSSC CMD in Shanghai, which is jointly developing the engines with WinGD. Both companies are subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The fourth vessel in the series will be the first to have methanol engines installed from the beginning. The earlier vessels will initially have methanol-ready X92-B engines installed and will be converted for methanol before entering service.

These vessels will be among the first methanol-fueled container vessels to be built in China.

The X92DF-M engines will be based on the widely used X92-B engine, which has long been deployed by leading containership owners including COSCO Shipping Lines, MSC and CMA CGM. The X92DF-M will utilize the same high-pressure Diesel combustion cycle as the X-92B.

WinGD says the order will enable it to advance its timeline for developing conversion packages for methanol-fuelled engines. WinGD will introduce a methanol package for the X92-B engine as soon as the fourth vessel in the series is delivered – opening the market for existing vessels with X92-B engines to be converted to use the carbon-neutral fuel.

“Utilizing WinGD’s engine development capabilities jointly with partners serving the world’s biggest shipbuilding market allows us to better support shipowners, as demand for methanol-fueled container vessels rapidly grows,” said Dominik Schneiter, Vice President R&D, WinGD. “The COSCO Shipping Lines order is an ideal move, helping us to strengthen our expertise in both newbuilds and conversions of methanol engines based on our well established X92-B platform which has proven to be a very reliable and efficient engine.

In parallel, WinGD is developing ammonia-fueled engines as part of its commitment to help shipowners prepare for the availability of green fuels.

Signing ceremony for methanol-fueled WingGD was signed at engine builder CSSC CMD’s Shanghai headquarters.