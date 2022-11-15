LNG carrier bunkered with ExxonMobil biofuel in Singapore

In another example of the growing interest in the potential of biofuels, ExxonMobil recently successfully completed two commercial bio-based marine fuel oil bunkering operations in the port of Singapore involving the 171,800 cubic meter capacity LNG carrier Papua. The vessel, which is chartered by Papua New Guinea Liquefied Natural Gas Global Company LDC (PNG LNG), received ExxonMobil’s marine biofuel via ship-to-ship transfers.

The marine biofuel used is a 0.50% sulfur residual-based fuel (VLSFO) processed with up to 25 percent waste-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). The resulting blend meets International Organization for Standardization ISO 8217:2017, while the FAME content complies with EN 14214. The bio-component has been accredited by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) organization.

“We are excited to collaborate with ExxonMobil Marine Fuels for two continuous deliveries of marine biofuels,” said Andre Kostelnik, President of SeaRiver Maritime, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil. “This trial phase is an important step as we continue to test viable marine biofuels as an engine-ready alternative to conventional fuel oil.”

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), the owner’s representative of the LNG carrier, stated: “Biofuel is positioned as an effective alternative to fossil fuels in the MOL Group’s new environmental strategy ‘MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1’, which was announced in June 2021. MOL Group continually takes a proactive stance in promoting the adoption of clean alternative fuels with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in ocean transport.”

“This marine bio-fuel trial is a key part of our drive to reduce carbon emissions across our chartered fleet,” said Peter Larden, Chairman & Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG Limited, PNG LNG’s managing agent. “We would like to thank our fuel supplier, ExxonMobil Marine Fuels, and vessel owner for their collaboration in enabling this pilot test. Technical learning from this test will prove key to progressing our efforts to determine the safety and technical feasibility of marine biofuel going forward.”

“We are proud to be part of this partnership and support the two successful deliveries of marine biofuels in Singapore,” said Kamal Singh, Asia Pacific Commercial Fuels Sales & Marketing Director, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. “As an engine-ready fuel, the bio-based marine fuel oil can be used without the need for expensive fuel system or engine modifications, and can help provide ship operators with an immediate reduction in emissions compared with full hydrocarbon alternatives. Our ISCC-approved marine biofuels enable us to support our customers’ sustainability ambitions.”

ExxonMobil has plans to produce 200,000 barrels per day of lower-emission fuels by 2030 and says it sees this successful bunkering operation of commercial bio-based marine fuels as an important step as it continues to investigate several potentially viable alternatives to conventional fuel formulations.

