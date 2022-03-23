Caterpillar Marine will expand electric and hybrid offerings

Leveraging expertise from across the Caterpillar, Inc. enterprise, Caterpillar Marine plans to expand its hybrid and electric offerings, selectively incorporating technology from machine and off-highway products

Cat Marine says this will expand its capabilities to deliver advanced power systems that will help minimize customers’ fuel usage, environmental impact and total cost of ownership while maximizing reliability and productivity.

The aim is not only to supply optimized hybrid and electric solutions to the industry but also to ensure that customers receive the same level of support they have come to expect from Caterpillar Marine.

SUPPORT

Regardless of where a vessel is constructed or delivered, whether operating in fixed locations or transiting through territories around the world, Caterpillar Marine dealers will be giventhe training and resources needed to provide full product support for Caterpillar’s next generation of hybrid and electric propulsion and power system solutions.

“This is an incredibly exciting time at Caterpillar Marine,” said Derrick York, Caterpillar Marine managing director. “Our product strategies have always been shaped by the voices of our customers, and those voices are now steering our system-level solutions as well. We look forward to helping our valued customers navigate the energy transition with our growing portfolio of products, technologies, and solutions.”