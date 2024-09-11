Alabama Shipyard’s Innovative Success: Converting Offshore Supply Vessels into Ferries

SPONSORED CONTENT: In a notable achievement of maritime engineering and innovation, Alabama Shipyard has reached significant milestones in converting Offshore Supply Vessels (OSVs) into ferries. While not the first shipyard to undertake such vessel conversions, Alabama Shipyard has distinguished itself with its proficiency at repurposing these vessels for new roles, showcasing its expertise and adaptability.

The shipyard’s journey began with the successful conversion of two OSVs into ferries. This transformation not only extends the lifespan of these vessels but also demonstrates the versatility of the shipyard’s capabilities.

The conversion process involves several key modifications: dry-docking the vessel, extending its length, retrofitting and removing existing tanks, adding new bulwarks, and making changes to the bridge and living quarters, among other items.

To facilitate this process, the shipyard used Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs) to move the vessels from drydock to land. SPMTs are specialized vehicles designed to transport large and heavy loads. They provided the necessary support to safely transfer the vessels from the water to the shipyard’s land-based facilities. This move was critical as it allowed for the cutting and modification of the ships in a controlled environment.

One of the most challenging modifications was the removal of a 24-foot midbody section from each vessel. The midbody section had to be precisely removed to ensure that the remaining sections could be reconnected seamlessly. This step required careful planning and execution to maintain the structural integrity and safety of the vessel.

Following the removal of the midbody sections, the shipyard proceeded with the rejoining process. This involved aligning and welding the two halves of each vessel with the new midbody section integrated into the design. The reassembly was a critical phase, as it required the shipyard to ensure that the structural modifications did not compromise the vessel’s stability or operational efficiency.

With the first two conversions nearing completion, the shipyard embarked on the conversion of a third OSV in August 2024. The ongoing project is expected to mirror the successes of the previous conversions, with the third vessel set to join the fleet of repurposed ferries.

Alabama Shipyard’s ongoing conversion projects underscore how traditional maritime practices can be adapted to meet contemporary needs. By successfully transforming OSVs into ferries, the shipyard not only demonstrates its technical skills but also sets a benchmark for innovation within the ship repair & conversion industry.