PODCAST: Jones Walker’s Jeff Tillery on what to do in a maritime emergency Written by Heather Ervin









In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Jeff Tillery, co-leader of the Maritime Litigation and Arbitration Team at Jones Walker LLP in New Orleans, on tips for responding to a maritime emergency.

Now, while this is something we hope you won’t have to deal with, the information we will hear from Tillery is invaluable in the event that you do.

MEET JEFF TILLERY

For more than 30 years, Tillery has advised and represented clients in maritime personal injury and collision matters, commercial litigation, longshore matters, and marine insurance coverage disputes, and has tried, as lead counsel, complex marine multi-party casualty cases, including many under the Oil Pollution Act.

He is a regular speaker at seminars around the country. His presentations cover a range of maritime topics, including collisions, offshore casualties, the ramifications of recent court decisions on the industry, and the application of a host of federal and state laws and regulations, including the Jones Act and the Longshoremen and Harbor Workers Compensation Act.

He has served as an instructor of maritime law at the University of New Orleans Paralegal Institute for 12 years.