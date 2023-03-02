PODCAST: Jones Walker gives inland waterway infrastructure update

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Jim Kearns, special counsel for law firm Jones Walker LLP’s maritime division, to discuss the latest developments in inland waterway infrastructure funding, legislation, and what waterways operators, ports and terminals should be made aware of.

Jones Walker LLP’s maritime division represents vessel owners, operators, investors, and others in matters before a range of state and federal regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and more.