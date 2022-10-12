NAPA Stability gains Lloyd’s Register approval

Finnish maritime software specialist NAPA reports that its new stability management software for passenger vessels, NAPA Stability, has been approved by Lloyd’s Register (LR). This marks a milestone for the platform as it has now received approval from both LR and DNV, the only classification societies that provide this certification for cruise ships.

The approval means that deliveries of NAPA Stability on LR classed vessels will now only require ship-specific approval. This simpler and cheaper approval process makes it easier for ship owners and operators to adopt the solution.

By facilitating the deployment of NAPA Stability, the certifications will also support cruise vessels and ferries in meeting the Type 4 Loading Instrument requirements, with which all passenger ships will have to comply by 2025, as well as the Safe Return to Port guidelines.

As part of the approval process, LR has confirmed the accuracy of NAPA stability calculations, and that the solution meets all the functionalities required by these regulations.

“This solution will help the passenger ship industry adopt an important safety tool rapidly whilst raising standards across the board,” said Mark Darley, chief operations officer, Lloyd’s Register. “The AiP signposts a crucial landmark for safety at sea as digitalization on board cruise ships continues to gather pace.”

NAPA Stability enables ship and shoreside teams to share and view all stability data – including loading conditions, stability margins, watertight doors status etc. – in real time. This provides a comprehensive picture of the stability risks a vessel faces throughout a journey, leading to better utilization of resources and facilitating reporting. By making safety and sustainability a shared responsibility between crews and shoreside teams, it encourages a more proactive approach to voyage safety and planning.

NAPA Stability builds on the foundation of its predecessor, NAPA Loading Computer, which has set the standard for stability management and has been used by all major cruise lines for over two decades. NAPA customers who have started to use NAPA Stability welcomed the approval.

Iain McConnachie, Senior Manager, Nautical & Marine Safety at Carnival UK, commented: “As more of our vessels install NAPA Stability, we already see significant changes that will improve work processes and reduce workloads for our crews. Moreover, having real-time data at hand for all situations will enable us to strengthen the safety support provided to our teams at sea, but also increase our overall daily stability awareness and fleet support capabilities.”