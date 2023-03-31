WSF seeks bids for Jumbo Mark II hybrid-electric conversions

Washington State Ferries (WSF) has launched an invitation for bid to convert its three Jumbo Mark II ferries from diesel to hybrid electric. The hybrid-electric conversions of the Jumbo Mark IIs is just the first part of an electrification journey that will include building 16 new hybrid-electric vessels, converting six existing vessels to hybrid electric, and bringing electrification to 16 terminals.

“Converting our largest vessels will significantly reduce our carbon footprint as 26% of our greenhouse gases come from our Jumbo Mark IIs,” says WSF. “The conversion will reduce their emissions by more than 20% initially, then by nearly 95% when terminals are electrified in 2026. Bids are due by June 1.”

As we reported earlier, Siemens was selected to conduct a propulsion control system replacement and hybrid conversion studies and system design for the three ferries, which each have a capacity of 1,800 passengers and 202 vehicles.

The conversion will include installation of Siemens proprietary equipment to upgrade the propulsion control systems (PCS) and alarm and monitoring systems (AMS), on the three ferries. The PCS & AMS work is necessary due to existing obsolete PCS & AMS components that were installed during construction of the ferries in 1997-1999.

The hybrid conversion will involve removing two diesel generator sets from each ferry and replacing them with batteries and associated support systems. The conversion will incorporate energy storage technology and rapid charging of the batteries from each applicable ferry terminal.

The installations of the PCS, AMS, and hybrid upgrades will be completed with the assistance of Siemens .

All contract work must be performed one vessel at a time, during the period of September 11, 2023 – June 29, 2026, according to the following schedules:

M/V Wenatchee: September 11, 2023 – June 24, 2024 (incl. trials)

M/V Tacoma: September 11, 2024 – June 23, 2025 (incl. trials)

M/V Puyallup: September 11, 2025 – June 29, 2026 (incl. trials)

Read the full invitation to bid