Shift Clean Energy to power Indian fully electric ferry

Vancouver, B.C., headquartered Shift Clean Energy has partnered with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to power the Indian government owned shipyard’s first ever fully electric ferry. The zero-emission vessel is designed by GRSE and utilizes Shift’s energy storage system (ESS) technology. The electrical integration of the vessel will be managed by Sharjah, UAE, headquartered Technology Ventures Middle East (TV-ME) and Mumbai-headquartered Marine Electricals Ltd.

The inland waterway ferry has been commissioned by the Government of West Bengal’s Department of Transport as part of the government’s strategic mission to decarbonize its marine industry. It is the first fully electric ferry developed by GRSE and the second electric ferry to operate in India. The project is set to streamline the transportation of passengers along central waterways and is designed to take 150 passengers and will make an average of 40 trips daily across the busy route.

“India’s inland waterways provide hugely valuable routes for both passengers and trade. Decarbonizing the vessels operating on them isn’t only necessary for their survival, but it’s an imperative step to helping them thrive,” said Brent Perry, CEO of Shift Clean Energy. “This fully electric vessel is a milestone moment for the country’s emissions reduction efforts—and we’re thrilled to play a crucial role.”

The fixed installation of Shift’s ESS technology is expected to reduce operational costs by 20-30% compared to a traditional diesel-fueled vessel. The ferry will be designed with twin screw propellers and an aluminum catamaran hull that will improve maneuverability and improve its speed capabilities by up to 10 knots. In addition to Shift’s fixed ESS installation, solar panels will be included as an additional source of renewable energy. The ferry is due to be delivered in Calcutta at the end of May 2023.