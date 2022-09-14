NCDOT in new bid to auction off surplus ferry Written by Nick Blenkey









Back in January we reported that the North Carolina Department of Transportation had put its 1995-built car/passenger ferry Thomas A. Baum up for auction on the state’s surplus property website. It seems that effort to dispose of the vessel didn’t work out as, today, Iron Horse Auction Company of Rockingham, N.C., announced that it will conduct an online w/live bid center auction of the surplus ferry.

The Baum holds 30 cars and 149 passengers. It was deemed surplus after being replaced by a larger vessel, the Rodanthe, which can carry 10 more cars and twice as many passengers.

The Baum is currently docked in Havelock at Cherry Branch, N.C., where the live auction will take place on October 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Those interested in looking at the vessel before the auction are advised to do so starting at 10:00 am on October 13th, says Iron Horse.

The online auction is scheduled to begin October 6, 2022 and conclude on October 13, 2022.