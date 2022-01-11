N.C. DoT is auctioning off a surplus ferry

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (DoT) has put a 1995-built car/passenger ferry up for auction on the state’s surplus property website.

The ferry is the Thomas A. Baum, with a capacity for 30 cars, 149 passengers and six crew.

The state is selling the ferry as it has been deemed surplus after being replaced by a larger vessel, the Rodanthe, which can carry 10 more cars and twice as many passengers.

The Raleigh News & Observer quotes Keith Stegall, head of vessel asset management at the N.C. DoT as saying the Baum is in good shape and will likely be used as a ferry by its future owner,

“It has a good Coast Guard certificate of inspection,” Stegall said. “So whoever buys it could very easily turn it around and put it right into service.”

The Baum is currently up for auction with a minimum bid requirement of $1 million. As of this morning no bids had been received. The auction closes January 24. If no bids are received by then, it will be put up for sale again without the minimum bid requirement.