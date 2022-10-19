Kongsberg Maritime tech selected for Stockholm’s new autonomous electric ferries Written by Nick Blenkey









The autonomous electric road road ferries that Holland Shipyard is to deliver to the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket Sweden) will feature Kongsberg Maritime technology.

Under a contract with Holland Shipyards, Kongsberg Maritime will provide the ferries’ electrical systems, as well as a comprehensive control system suite, including energy management, navigation, and an all-new situational awareness system linked with automated maneuvering.

The autonomous electric ferries will have IMO level 2 autonomy, meaning that they are remotely operated and monitored, but do have crew on board that can take control whenever necessary.

Along with the general automation of all onboard systems and essential port equipment, including charging and mooring, Kongsberg Maritime will also deliver the technology for the remote monitoring and operation center in Stockholm from which the ferries will be controlled, including secure communication between ferries, terminals, and the control center. A simulator with 360-degree visuals from Kongsberg Digital is also part of the delivery, enabling the ferry company to train its crews in new operational procedures.

“We will deliver the ferries turn-key to Sweden, including shore charging and auto-mooring. These vessels mark a new step forward for Holland Shipyards Group and the ferry market in general,” says Marco Hoogendoorn, director, Holland Shipyards Group. “Not many yards have experience with delivery of a complete electrical sailing scope, including shore infrastructure. An innovative contract like this one really is recognition of our past performances.”

“This development confirms our view that coastal traffic – and ferries in particular – will be the first ship types to adopt autonomous operations,” said Roger Trinterud, sales director, Kongsberg Maritime.

“This project will also further build on the work we have done on Yara Birkeland, a zero-emissions container-feeder vessel, and the fully autonomous freight ferries for Norwegian grocery distributor Asko,” added Hans Westad, portfolio manager, autonomous and remote projects, Kongsberg Maritime.

The challenges in automating the operations of these ferries include the short routes on which they will operaste and the presence of significant on-water traffic, including pleasure boats, and occasional ice. The upside, according to Erik Froste, CEO of Swedish Road Ferries, is that the state-of-the-art ferries are good for the environment and increase safety.

A 12-month test period is planned after delivery of the ferries to further develop and fine-tune automated functionalities, and to demonstrate their capabilities to Swedish authorities.