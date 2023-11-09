How Neste and Hornblower are paving the way for sustainable maritime transportation

SPONSORED CONTENT: San Francisco, with its iconic waterfront and bustling maritime activity, has long been a hub of commerce and tourism. As the sole concessionaire for passenger service city cruises between San Francisco, California, and Alcatraz Island for decades, Hornblower is in service year-round. More than 1.7 million visitors take an Alcatraz Cruise each year to experience the history and infamy of the former maximum-security prison.

With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Hornblower was in search of a way to

reduce the use of fossil fuels and achieve its sustainability goals, while decreasing visible and

unsightly ship emissions. It also needed a seamless replacement transition that does not disrupt

the company’s busy operations. That’s when the company took a major step in reducing the

carbon footprint. Partnering with Diesel Direct and Neste, Hornblower switched its fleet to Neste

MY Renewable Diesel™ – the first TOP TIER™ certified fuel of its kind made from renewable

raw materials. Neste is the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable

diesel, and renewable feedstock solutions for various polymers and chemicals industry uses.

Neste has been supplying renewable diesel to California since 2016, helping North American

businesses and cities have easier access to the lower-carbon fuel.

The big difference between Neste MY Renewable Diesel and fossil fuel is that Neste MY is

made from renewable raw materials such as animal fat waste and used cooking oil and provides

up to 75%* lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the life cycle of the fuel when

compared to fossil diesel.

The beauty of this transition lies in its cost-effectiveness; it demanded no modifications to

existing engines or fueling infrastructure. Because of this, it’s compatible with Hornblower’s

existing fleet. This drop-in solution ensures a seamless transition for businesses, making it a

practical choice. This means that Hornblower was able to make the switch immediately and is

using an average of 20,000 gallons of renewable diesel a month.

“The improvements we’ve made here in moving the bar with our partners has forever changed

the industry standard,” said Trevor Hendron, Director of Engineering at Hornblower. “Our goal is

to operate sustainably, responsibly and with the environment in mind.”

Neste’s partnership with Hornblower marks a significant step forward in the maritime

transportation industry’s journey towards sustainability. By using Neste MY Renewable Diesel,

Hornblower is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also demonstrating how renewable

diesel can be used outside of road transportation.

*Lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reductions compared to fossil diesel and based on current

feedstock pathways. Calculation method complies with the LCFS CA-GREET 2.0