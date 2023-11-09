How Neste and Hornblower are paving the way for sustainable maritime transportation

How Neste and Hornblower are paving the way for sustainable maritime transportationWritten by Marine Log Staff
SPONSORED CONTENT: San Francisco, with its iconic waterfront and bustling maritime activity, has long been a hub of commerce and tourism. As the sole concessionaire for passenger service city cruises between San Francisco, California, and Alcatraz Island for decades, Hornblower is in service year-round. More than 1.7 million visitors take an Alcatraz Cruise each year to experience the history and infamy of the former maximum-security prison.
With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Hornblower was in search of a way to
reduce the use of fossil fuels and achieve its sustainability goals, while decreasing visible and
unsightly ship emissions. It also needed a seamless replacement transition that does not disrupt
the company’s busy operations. That’s when the company took a major step in reducing the
carbon footprint. Partnering with Diesel Direct and Neste, Hornblower switched its fleet to Neste
MY Renewable Diesel™ – the first TOP TIER™ certified fuel of its kind made from renewable
raw materials. Neste is the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable
diesel, and renewable feedstock solutions for various polymers and chemicals industry uses.
Neste has been supplying renewable diesel to California since 2016, helping North American
businesses and cities have easier access to the lower-carbon fuel.
The big difference between Neste MY Renewable Diesel and fossil fuel is that Neste MY is
made from renewable raw materials such as animal fat waste and used cooking oil and provides
up to 75%* lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the life cycle of the fuel when
compared to fossil diesel.
The beauty of this transition lies in its cost-effectiveness; it demanded no modifications to
existing engines or fueling infrastructure. Because of this, it’s compatible with Hornblower’s
existing fleet. This drop-in solution ensures a seamless transition for businesses, making it a
practical choice. This means that Hornblower was able to make the switch immediately and is
using an average of 20,000 gallons of renewable diesel a month.
“The improvements we’ve made here in moving the bar with our partners has forever changed
the industry standard,” said Trevor Hendron, Director of Engineering at Hornblower. “Our goal is
to operate sustainably, responsibly and with the environment in mind.”
Neste’s partnership with Hornblower marks a significant step forward in the maritime
transportation industry’s journey towards sustainability. By using Neste MY Renewable Diesel,
Hornblower is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also demonstrating how renewable
diesel can be used outside of road transportation.
*Lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reductions compared to fossil diesel and based on current
feedstock pathways. Calculation method complies with the LCFS CA-GREET 2.0