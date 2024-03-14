Gulf Island delivers new ferry to Texas DOT

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently unveiled its new hybrid-electric ferry Esperanza “Hope” Andrade in a dedication ceremony honoring its namesake, Texas transportation infrastructure pioneer Esperanza “Hope” Andrade. Built at Gulf Island Shipyard, the double-ended ferry was designed by Houston’s The Shearer Group.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone as the vessel is the first Galveston ferry to be named after a woman and the first to be named after a Latina. Furthermore, this celebration coincides with Women’s History Month, adding an extra layer of significance to the occasion.

According to TxDOT, Esperanza “Hope” Andrade’s left an indelible mark on Texas transportation. As the inaugural female chair of the Texas Transportation Commission and the historic first Latina Texas Secretary of State, Andrade’s legacy resonates throughout the state’s infrastructure landscape.

The debut of the ferry, says TxDOT heralds a new era characterized by efficiency, sustainability, and safety. With a length of 293 feet, the state-of-the-art ferry showcases advancedf propulsion technology and pioneering battery energy storage systems, setting a precedent for environmental stewardship and passenger welfare.

Operating around the clock, seven days a week—weather permitting—the Galveston Ferry remains a linkage for Texas’s transportation network, with each voyage averaging 18 minutes.

Capable of accommodating 495 passengers, 70 passenger vehicles or eight 18-wheelers per trip, the ferry services ensure a seamless flow of goods, services, and people along coastal highways.

TxDOT has a tradition of naming vessels after former Texas Transportation Commission Chairs and is responsible for the planning, construction, and maintenance of the state’s extensive transportation network, serving millions of Texans each day.