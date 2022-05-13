Funding secured for two all-electric ferries for Stockholm

Stockholm, Sweden, based Green City Ferries (GCF) says it has secured the funding necessary to start production of its first two Beluga24 design emissions-free ferries and has announced the first two routes they will serve.

Able to carry up to 147 passengers and 28 bikes, the Beluga 24 is an all-electric carbon fiber catamaran using foil-assisted hull technology developed by Nic de Waal’s Teknicraft Design in New Zealand. Power is either by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

All-electric Beluga24 ferries are set to debut in 2024

Green City Ferries says that, with production beginning now, the first two Beluga24s are expected to be delivered in 2023 and begin passenger service in early 2024. Passengers traveling to and from the communities of Tӓby and Ӧsteråker will be the first to benefit from the Beluga24’s high-speed, emission-free technology. The vessel on the Tӓby route will be battery powered while the Ӧsteråker route vessel will be powered by a fuel cell.

The batteries and fuel cells will be provided by Solna, Sweden, based Echandia (whose references include the Ports of Auckland all-electric tug Sparky).

“The introduction of our Beluga24 in Stockholm is a major step in reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the region’s waterborne public transport system. By demonstrating our emission-free high-speed ferries in Stockholm, we can show that there is an attractive alternative to traditional vessels,” says Fredrik Thornell, CEO of GCF. “Beluga24 is both environmentally friendly and cost-effective. It provides a comfortable and smooth commuting experience for passengers even at high speeds.”