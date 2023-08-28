Fire safety systems on passenger ferries

Sponsored Content: Marine ferries are popular around the world today as we all know. In order to safely carry passengers, fire safety equipment is essential on all of these vessels.

Safety systems usually include:

Fire Detection systems

Smoke detectors

Heat detectors

Call points

Visual and audible Alarms

Fire Suppression systems

Fixed extinguishing systems

Portable extinguishers

Additional systems

Carbon Monoxide monitoring systems

Gas detection systems

Lifesaving equipment

Fire Detection

A fire detection system typically includes smoke detectors in all of the occupied spaces and heat detectors in the mechanical areas like engine rooms and generator compartments. There are usually detectors in the galley if equipped as well.

Fire Suppression

Each engineroom will be equipped with an automatic fire suppression system that can also be manually actuated.

Catamarans generally have an extinguishing system in each engine compartment, each generator compartment and sometimes the fuel storage areas.

Newer hybrid or battery-powered vessels usually also have a system in the battery compartment.

Clean agents are usually used so there is no residue if a system is discharged. Halon was the agent of choice for a long time but HFC-227ea has been in use for over 15 years. It is now is being replaced by FK-5-1-12 which has a lower global warming potential.

*Please note the new FK-5-1-12 agent behaves differently than its predecessors so the installation needs to be reviewed to make sure it functions properly.

Portable extinguishers and fire hoses scattered around the vessel complete the fire protection systems.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Monitoring

Since many ferries are now powered by gasoline outboard engines, CO alarms are included as well since gasoline produces more CO than a diesel engine.

Gas Detection

Some new boats are also powered by LPG, CNG or Hydrogen do detection systems are included to monitor the vessel for fuel leaks.

Impact Absorbing Seating

Another safety feature not related to firefighting has to do with protecting the crew of the vessel. Shoxs impact absorbing seating can protect the crew from the risk of injury when working all day in harsh condition like high seas.

