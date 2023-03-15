Fire Island Ferries takes delivery of multi-purpose vehicle ferry

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) and Fire Island Ferries report that construction of Fire Island Maid, the ferry company’s newest ferry, is complete. The vessel has received its U.S. Coast Guard COI and is now in service with the ferry company, which provides passenger and freight shipping services from Bay Shore, New York to several communities along the Great South Bay of Fire Island.

Designed by EBDG and built by Metal Shark at its Bayou La Batre, Ala., shipyard, the 70 x 23 foot multi-purpose vehicle ferry features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and is equipped with a hydraulic ramp for loading and unloading heavy equipment.

Fire Island Maid is equipped with a hydraulic loading ramp.

“We are excited to add Fire Island Maid to our fleet of vessels,” said Dave Anderson, general manager of the ferry company. “EBDG listened and provided a more efficient structure and arrangement. I know this new ferry will make a difference for our passengers and shipping customers.”

The reinforced deck is capable of supporting fully loaded concrete trucks and general cargo up to 100,000 pounds. The aft pilot house accommodates two crew, with up to six passengers remaining in their vehicles.

The ferry is powered by twin Cummins QSL9 Tier 3 marine engines with ZF Marine CruiseCommand control system and Twin Disc transmissions. Electrical power is provided by a Cummins Onan MDK generator.

The vessel’s lightship weight is 160,000 pounds so it can be hauled with Fire Island Ferries’ existing lift.

“We are proud to have been selected to design and provide construction oversight for Fire Island Maid,” said Joseph Cardella, project manager at EBDG.