EBDG-designed hybrid-electric ferry for Casco Bay enters construction

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) today announced that its design of a hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry for Casco Bay Lines of Portland, Maine, will enter the construction phase at Senesco Marine of North Kingstown, R.I.

The 164-foot ferry will replace an existing diesel-powered ferry, the Machigonne II, resulting in a reduction of 800 tons of carbon dioxide each year, helping to improve air quality in and around Portland.

EBDG has supported Casco Bay Lines and their steering committee since 2018 as they prepared and planned for this replacement ferry, operating between Portland and Peaks Island, Maine. The contract design meets operational requirements, increased passenger demand and Casco Bay Lines’ goal of reducing their carbon footprint.

As part of the preliminary design efforts, EBDG prepared a propulsion selection study to compare various propulsion systems based on capital cost, operating cost, reliability, serviceability, CO2 emissions, and in port noise and exhaust generation.

The result is a ferry that features ABB Marine & Ports’ hybrid propulsion system supporting diesel-electric and zero-emissions battery-powered modes, as well as a combination of both. With the ferry operating in zero-emission mode, the passengers will benefit from a smoother, quieter and cleaner ride. A Stemmann Technik FerryCHARGER shore charging system is also provided by ABB for rapid vessel charging in Portland.

The hybrid-electric ferry has capacity for 15 vehicles and 599 passengers, spread across three decks including a sun deck with unobstructed views. The double-ended configuration eliminates the need to turn the vessel around and thus reduces the required speed and energy consumption for the new vessel even though it is larger than the Machigonne II.

EBDG will provide technical support services to Casco Bay Lines as the ferry progresses through construction. The ferry is expected to enter operating service in 2024.

This is the second hybrid-electric ferry built by Senseco, which was selected to build a hybrid-electric passenger/vehicle ferry for the Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS). Designed by Gilbert Associates, the 154-foot vessel will feature a BAE Systems’ electric hybrid propulsion solution that will deliver reduced and zero-emission operations capability for the MSFS Rockland, Maine-based ferry service that serves nearly 500,000 riders and 190,000 vehicles each year.









