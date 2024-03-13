Candela P-12 foiling ferry to shuttle hydro power workers across New Zealand lake Written by Nick Blenkey









New Zealand’s Meridian Energy is to replace the diesel ferry which shuttles workers across Lake Manapōuri to its Manapōuri hydro station with a Candela P-12 electric hydrofoil ferry.

Lake Manapōuri has been voted New Zealand’s most beautiful lake and the new, Swedish-made, Candela P-12 will provide daily transport for the staff and contractors servicing the country’s largest hydro power station, Manapōuri Power Station.

According to Candela, the P-12 will save 240 tons of carbon emissions each year – equivalent to taking 52 gasoline-fueled cars off the road.

Meridian says that deploying the electric ferry is one way that the company is reducing its emissions from internal transport, contributing to Meridian’s goal of halving its emissions by 2030.

“We have to be bold and innovative to reduce emissions,” said Tania Palmer, Meridian’s GM of Generation. “This deal is the result of a global search to identify the latest and best technology for our needs, and one that’s suitable for such an incredible natural environment.”

“The Candela P-12 is an exciting replacement for the diesel ferry we currently use to transport people across the lake to the power station,” added Palmer. “It’ll drastically reduce emissions and, at the same time, give our team what’s arguably the best and most spectacular commute in the world.”

The Candela P-12 is expected to begin operating on Lake Manapouri in 2025 and Meridian will be the first customer outside Europe to take delivery of one of the 30-passenger foiling vessels.

As we reported at the time, Candela completed flight tests of the P-12 in November last year, prior to starting serial production at its Rotebro, Sweden, factory.

Flying on computer-guided hydrofoils, the P-12’s hull rises above the water at high speed, reducing energy consumption by 80% when compared to traditional vessels and allowing for long range and high-speed travel using battery power only. Additionally, at a cruising speed of 25 knots, says Candela, the wake behind the vessel is less than 15 centimeters high, which will minimize disruption to the shoreline of Lake Manapōuri – part of a UNESCO World Heritage Area and home to many indigenous species, including longfin eel.

As the ferry flies over Lake Manapōuri, passengers are promised a smooth ride.The P-12 is stabilized in real-time by a computer system, the flight controller, that uses sensors to measure the wave height in front of the vessel, and then adjusts the hydrofoils’ angle of attack 100 times per second to provide a smooth ride over them.

“We’re excited to partner with a global leader in the transition to sustainable energy and global decarbonization and thrilled to soon see our P-12 in action on Lake Manapōuri,” says Gustav Hasselskog, Candela CEO. “We thank Meridian for leading the charge towards a cleaner, greener future.”