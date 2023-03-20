BV to class double-ended ferry duo

Bureau Veritas is to class two 64.8 meter long, 1,000-passenger capacity, double-ended ferries ordered by Hong Kong’s Sun Ferries. Designed by Netherlands-based CoCo Yachts and built by YaGuang Technology Co. Ltd in Zhuhai, the Urban Sprinter 1000 vessels will transport around 4 million passengers a year between Central Pier and Cheung Chau Pier, in Hong Kong domestic waters.

Both Urban Sprinter 1000 ferries will be built by YaGuang Technology Co. Ltd in Zhuhai, China, and will have an aluminum hull and superstructure. Depending on how much of a purist one is about such things, one will be more hybrid than the other, The first vessel will be built with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and will be zero emission when sailing within pier boundaries as well as during berthing. The second vessel will be built with diesel-electric propulsion, but both will have a battery pack for overnight energy to avoid running diesel generators.

Each double-ender will be fitted with four IMO tier III diesel generators, of which three will typically be in service, and one will be on standby. The service speed will be 16 knots. The vessels will also be equipped with four azimuth L-type thrusters, each fitted with a PM electric motor.

The third deck will be an open area accessible to passengers for sightseeing purposes. The area will be partly covered by solar panels, which will help to reduce the vessel’s overall emissions. The ships have been designed to offer luxurious and functional passenger accommodations on the main and upper deck, and minimise noise and vibration levels.

The design and building of the vessels will be surveyed and certified by Bureau Veritas. All flag related items, including safety and stability will be delegated from Hong Kong Marine Department to BV. Previous projects with similar delegated works have proven to be an efficient and reliable method.

The first Urban Sprinter 1000 double-ender is expected to be delivered in second quarter 2024, while the second vessel will be delivered in Q1 2025.

“BV is very proud to play a significant role in this partnership with CoCo Yachts, Guang Technology and Sun Ferry, to deliver these innovative ferries for Hong Kong domestic waters,” said Alex Gregg-Smith, senior vice president & chief executive, North Asia and China at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. “BV is honored to support the project from its inception, providing full plan approval and design support, and we are happy to help advance innovation that is much needed to achieve a carbon neutral and sustainable future for the benefit of all marine stakeholders, the environment and society as a whole.”