Bid invitation out for Skagit County all-electric ferry

Skagit County, Wash., is moving ahead on its plans to build an all-electric ferry to replace the 40-year old, diesel-powered M/V Guemes and has now released an invitation for bids for construction and delivery of the Glosten-designed replacement ferry

The 28‐car Subchapter‐T replacement vessel has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, with a propulsion plant consisting of two azimuthing thrusters, electrically driven by a battery‐electric system charged from shore.

Like its predecessor, the Skagit County all-electric ferry will provide service between Anacortes and Guemes Island.

“This is an exciting milestone in the process to replace the current ferry,” said Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen. “The ferry provides a vital transportation link to Guemes Island and we’re looking forward to finding a partner to help us deliver the first all‐electric ferry in our community.”

For more details shipyards interested in participating in this Invitation for Bids (IFB) are encouraged to visit:

https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/Rfp/2023ElectricFerry.htm

Bid proposals are due December 4, 2023, by 1:00 p.m. PST.

Skagit County has operated a vehicle and passenger ferry service between Anacortes and Guemes Island since the early 1960s. The current 21‐vehicle, 99‐passenger, diesel‐powered ferry was built and put into service in 1979. Today, the ferry operates 365 days a year and transports roughly 200,000 vehicles and 400,000 passengers annually.

There are no alternative roads or highways that provide access to Guemes Island. The Skagit County ferry system serves as a vital transportation link for its ridership. In addition to transporting commuters, the ferry also carries tourist traffic, construction and logging trucks, essential services trucks, and emergency vehicles and personnel to and from the island.