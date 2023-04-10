Azam Marine adds another Incat Crowther to its fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









Hobart, Tasmania, shipbuilder Richardson Devine Marine has handed over for delivery the 53 meter passenger ferry Kilimanjaro VIII following sea trials. Designed by Incat Crowther, the 620-passenger vessel has been built for Tanzanian ferry operator Azam Marine. It has now been loaded in board a transport ship and is the operator’s 11th Incat Crowther-designed vessel, eight of them built by Richardson Devine Marine.

The IMO HSC Code compliant vessel is larger than its predecessor, Kilimanjaro VII, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots, powered by twin Cummins QSK95-M engines, each rated at 2,983 kW at 1,800 RPM, and twin Kongsberg Kamewa 80-S4 waterjets.

The main deck has an internal capacity of 340 passenger as has a large kiosk area and five bathrooms. The mid-deck cabin seats 56 VIP passengers, 16 Royal Class passengers in fully lie-flat seats, an additional 200 economy passengers, and has four bathrooms. Aft of the man deck cabin, the vessel’s luggage room houses up to 10 tonnes of luggage and cargo.

Kilimanjaro VIII has been designed for streamlined and efficient boarding using Azam Marine’s signature parallel boarding system, with five ramps on each side loading passengers and cargo in segregated flows. The system increases operational efficiency and safety by ensuring passenger classes and luggage trolleys remain separated during boarding.

“It’s great to see Kilimanjaro VIII perform so well on trials and lifted onto the ship for delivery,” said Incat Crowther CEO Brett Crowther. “This project represents another milestone in our long and successful collaboration with Azam Marine and Richardson Devine Marine and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Azam to evolve and expand their fleet. The delivery of Kilimanjaro VIII in Tanzania will re-affirm Azam Marine’s position as the country’s leading passenger ferry service.”

Kilimanjaro VIII marks a modern progression of the Azam Marine fleet’s style, introducing a reverse-bow hull configuration.