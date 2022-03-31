Alaska invites contractor proposals for ferry replacement project services Written by Nick Blenkey









The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities is now seeking proposals for preconstruction and construction services for the Tustumena Replacement Vessel (TRV), an ocean-class passenger and vehicle ferry that will operate on behalf of the Alaska Marine Highway System.

The new ferry is a replacement for a 57-year-old ferry that is now costing the state $2 million a year in repairs.

Specifically, the department is inviting proposals from general construction contractors to serve as “Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) for the TRV project.The CMGC procurement is intended to encompass all materials, labor, supplies, equipment and supervision necessary for the complete construction of the project, including any preconstruction related services during the development process.”

The Glosten-designed ferry will feature diesel-electric propulsion, more fuel-efficient engines, a hydrodynamically efficient hull, and a 40% increase in capacity.

