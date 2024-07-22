New cruise ship will have $1 million MOBtronic man-overboard-detection system

U.K. based MARSS has won its largest-yet order for its MOBtronic automated man-overboard detection system, designed to instantly detect persons falling from a ship. Worth nearly $1 million, this latest contract is for a brand new 300-plus meter cruise ship, capable of accommodating over 8,000 passengers and crew members.

The project, scheduled for completion next year, will see 28 MOBtronic units and associated infrastructure, including an interactive touch screen on the bridge, installed on the vessel.

MOBtronic is an advanced, automated maritime man-overboard detection and rescue support system. It utilizes multiple sensor stations installed around the vessel. Each unit contains micro radars, thermal cameras with video analytics, and automated data processing capabilities – which, combined, enables the system to reliably detect man overboard events and increase the chances of rescue and recovery.

Using MARSS’s AI-powered Internet of Things (IoT) platform NiDAR, MOBtronic is designed to minimize false alarms, enhancing the reliability and confidence in detection and ensuring that onboard security is prioritized and resources not burdened.

As soon as a fall is detected, MOBtronic automatically alerts the ship’s crew, along with capturing key details such as speed, direction and biometrics, which aid the rescue response.

This latest MOBtronic contract win adds to six existing installations on cruise ships, with a further two already scheduled for 2024 and 2025. Once all installations are completed, MOBtronic will help protect the lives of more than 50,000 passengers and crew aboard nine vessels, sailing around the world.

“Due to the size and complexity of the ship’s design, incorporating multiple levels, this will be the most significant and challenging installation MARSS has undertaken to date for MOBtronic,” said Frederik Giepmans, managing director at MARSS Safety & Security. “This latest contract also symbolises the momentum that we are gaining in the cruise sector – with more and more vessel operators recognizing the value of automated man-overboard detection capabilities.”

MOBtronic has also been installed on mega yachts and is capable of detecting incidents from offshore oil and gas rigs.

MARSS is also continuing to progress MOBtronic’s ISO certification. Having completed phases 1 and 2 of the ISO 21195:2020 testing, MARSS expects to complete the third phase of testing in 2025. This would make MOBtronic the first man-overboard system in the world to be certified to this leve