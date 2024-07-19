Liberian Registry hires Giorgio De Sciora for key role

The Liberian Registry has named Captain Giorgio De Sciora its new vice president of regulations and standards, maritime operations.

In this position, De Sciora will direct and oversee the application of new and amended international maritime regulations and all related programs implemented by the administration.

With over 30 years of industry experience and expertise, including at Carnival Cruise Line, he will also be instrumental in leading the expansion of Liberia’s Passenger Ship program by strengthening relations with clients, navigating the registry through this niche regulatory environment and guiding the technical team to provide support in meeting the regulatory challenges of in the sector.

“Every day we are dealing with new or amended rules, standards, and codes,” said De Sciora. “When being on the frontline with authorities, owners and operators, it is imperative to provide the expertise and advice needed to keep pace with the ever-changing environment.”

Before joining the Liberian Registry, De Sciora’s career took him to all sides of the industry, from shipboard to shore side, at organizations that, as well as Carnival Cruise Line, included ,most recently classification society RINA, where he served as the global director of the passenger ships excellence center and regulatory affairs, overseeing all activities related to the passenger ships sector. Additionally, he held roles as a company representative at industry associations such as CLIA, was part of the steering committee for the Cruise Ship Safety Forum, and served on technical committees for cruise safety on passenger ships led by the USCG Cruise Ship National Center of Expertise.

“It is extremely important to us that we continue to bring in the best talent in the industry,” said Liberian Registry CEO Alfonso Castillero. “By hiring individuals like Giorgio, we open the registry to unique perspectives and opportunities to expand its market share using a holistic approach, from the commercial aspects to the regulatory requirements.”