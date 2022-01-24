Eluding arrest, Crystal Symphony puts passengers on ferry from Bimini Written by Nick Blenkey









Faced with the prospect of arrest on its scheduled January 22 arrival in Miami, Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony made a sharp change of course and headed to Bimini.

Webcam images posted on Twitter by @PTZtv showed passengers from the ship being transferred to Baleària Caribbean’s Incat Tasmania built fast ferry Jaume II, which then transported them to Fort Lauderdale.

Crystal Cruises is a subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong, which filed a winding up petition in Bermuda, January 18. The arrest warrant against the ship was issued in response to a filing by a fuel supplier that will now, presumably, have to await the outcome of the Bermuda insolvency case,