Court issues arrest warrant for Crystal Symphony cruise ship

In yet another development in the Genting Hong Kong insolvency, a court in Florida yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of the cruise ship Crystal Symphony, which is operated by Genting Hong Kong subsidiary Crystal Cruises.

As we reported yesterday, Crystal Symphony’s current voyage is set to terminate in Miami, tomorrow, January 22.

The arrest warrant has been issued against the ship, along with “its engines, tackle, apparel, etc.,” in response to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida by bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum Far East Pte. Ltd.

In its complaint, Peninsula names Crystal Symphony as defendant in rem and Crystal Cruises LLC and Star Cruises (HK) Limited as defendants in personam.

In its in rem filing against the vessel, Peninsula asserts that it, “on the order of Crystal and Star, vessels respective charterers/managers managers at the time of Peninsula’s bunker provision at Miami as set out above, provided maritime necessaries to the vessel, namely, bunkers and Peninsula thereby holds maritime liens in rem against the Vessel for the value of its maritime necessaries.

“Peninsula has not been paid for the maritime necessaries provided to the Vessel and therefore proceeds to arrest the vessel to execute on its maritime liens in rem, for sale of the vessel and satisfaction of its maritime liens in rem …”

Details in the complaint: