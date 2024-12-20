CLIA names Bud Darr its new president and CEO

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has appointed Charles “Bud” Darr as its new president and CEO, February 3, 2025. Darr succeeds Kelly Craighead, who, earlier this year, announced her plans to leave the organization at year’s end.

Darr returns to CLIA, where he served as senior vice president of technical and regulatory affairs from 2010 to 2017. He joins CLIA from MSC Group where he served as executive vice president, maritime policy and government affairs for more than seven years.

A graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y., Darr is a former U.S.Coast Guard Deputy Chief of Maritime & International Law.

“Bud’s proven leadership and dedication to advancing the cruise industry’s policies and environmental leadership practices make him the ideal candidate to lead us into a new era of growth and innovation,” said Jason Liberty, chairman of the CLIA board. “His extensive background and understanding of the maritime industry will be invaluable assets to CLIA as we set even higher benchmarks for success, and I look forward to working with him to drive our collective mission.”

As president and CEO, Darr will lead the next phase of CLIA’s global strategy at an important time for the industry as the cruise sector builds on a strong and responsible growth trajectory in support of its 2050 sustainability targets.

“I am thrilled to be returning to CLIA, and I am grateful for the confidence that the Global Executive Committee and CLIA-member lines have placed in me,” Darr commented. “With the dynamic changes and opportunities ahead, this industry is poised to set new pathways and raise the bar for innovation and sustainability. I am eager to harness our collective expertise to propel us toward an even brighter future. Together, we will navigate the global complexities and reach significant milestones.”

Darr will draw on his extensive experience from the broader maritime community, including his involvement with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), BIMCO, UK Chamber of Shipping, Liberian Shipowners Council, SEA-LNG, Society for Gas as Marine Fuel, World Shipping Council, IMO World Maritime University, Cruise Safety and Sustainability Forum, and the Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI).

“I am thrilled to be returning to CLIA, and I am grateful for the confidence that the Global Executive Committee and CLIA-member lines have placed in me,” Darr commented. “With the dynamic changes and opportunities ahead, this industry is poised to set new pathways and raise the bar for innovation and sustainability. I am eager to harness our collective expertise to propel us toward an even brighter future. Together, we will navigate the global complexities and reach significant milestones.”