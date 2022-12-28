Carnival Cruise Line names Emeril Lagasse CCO

Carnival Cruise Line reports that chef and restauranteur Emeril Lagasse will serve as its Chief Culinary Officer. A restaurant concept created by Lagasse, Emeril’s Bistro, is already popular on two of Carnival’s ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, and now his culinary talents will be utilized fleetwide. In conjunction with this announcement, Carnival also announced that Carnival Jubilee will also feature an Emeril’s Bistro when it arrives in Galveston, Texas, in December 2023.

“Food is key to the fun of a Carnival cruise,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Emeril’s restaurants on our two new ships have been a great addition to our dining offerings and guests rave about the food, which will also be on Carnival Jubilee come next December. With Emeril’s culinary expertise and broader profile on our ships, along with our wildly popular partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri, Carnival will feature two iconic talents in the food and dining industry across our fleet.”

As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival’s chefs with guidance on food trends and techniques as well as advise on future menu items and dining concepts. Guests will also see his input on the menus of main dining rooms fleetwide, including entrées designated as “Emeril recommends” picks.

“I’ve been creating and operating restaurants for many years but developing my restaurants with Carnival and learning about the cruise industry has been an exhilarating experience,” said Lagasse. “I love Carnival’s focus on food and fun and the many great dining options they offer their guests. I’m looking forward to building on our success at sea with Carnival’s exceptional culinary team

Lagasse is a James Beard Award winner, known for his mastery of Creole and Cajun cuisine and one of New Orleans’ best known chefs. He has been welcomed into homes nationwide for decades through his popular cookbooks and television cooking shows, including his current show “Emeril Cooks,” which debuted on Roku earlier this year.

To celebrate Lagasse’s new role, Duffy has invited him to join her in New York this weekend, where Carnival is sponsoring the countdown clock, and serving as a musical sponsor, for the famous Times Square ball drop.

Duffy and Lagasse will flip the switch on the New Year’s Eve countdown clock together in an event that comes as the cruise line expands its operations in New York City, with year-round departures from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on board Carnival Venezia beginning in June.