Barbara Muckerman named Silversea Cruises next president and CEO

Silversea Cruises president and CEO Roberto Martinoli is to transition to the role of senior advisor to Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) president and CEO Jason Liberty on January 1. Barbara Muckermann, currently Silversea’s chief commercial officer, will become the cruise brand’s next president and CEO, and will join Royal Caribbean Group’s executive committee.

Muckermann comes to the role with more than 25 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry. emphasis on She first joined Silversea Cruises in 2001 and subsequently held several roles at other luxury and cruise brands from 2005 to 2016 before returning.

In her current post as Silversea’s chief commercial officer, she oversees all aspects of sales, marketing, revenue management and guest relations, as well as strategic communications and brand and product strategy.

Muckermann holds a doctorate in political sciences and economics and a joint MBA from London Business School and Columbia University.

“Roberto has built Silversea Cruises into the category leader that it is today, 11 ships strong with more on the way,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “He is one of the most innovative and knowledgeable leaders in the maritime industry. As senior advisor, Roberto will continue to provide strategic guidance that further cements Royal Caribbean Group’s status as a leader in the travel and hospitality industry. Barbara is the ideal executive to succeed Roberto. Her global perspective and team-first leadership style are a recipe for success for both the Silversea Cruises brand and Royal Caribbean Group.”

Under Martinoli’s leadership since 2016, Silversea’s fleet has grown to include 11 ships. In summer 2023, it will welcome Silver Nova, the first hybrid luxury cruise ship utilizing fuel cells and emitting zero emissions while in port, an industry first. In 2024, Silversea welcomes Silver Ray, the second ship in the Nova Class. The ultra-luxury cruise line now sails to over 900 destinations across all seven continents each year, more than any other cruise line.