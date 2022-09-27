Tidewater to add battery pack to Norwegian-flag PSV

Tidewater Rederi AS, the Norwegian subsidiary of Houston-headquartered offshore services giant Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is to retrofit its platform supply vessel North Pomor with a battery pack. It has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver a battery package and associated control system for battery charging to be retrofitted on board the vessel.

NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, will provide the equipment to the North Pomor in connection with a forthcoming vessel upgrade. The North Pomor was built in 2013 and is already equipped with diesel-electric propulsion.

NES will utilize competences from across its Norwegian facilities in Bergen (HQ), and Ålesund to design, assemble and test the battery package and control system, which will be delivered in the third quarter of 2023.

“Authorities and societies all over the world expect the offshore industry to reduce its carbon footprint,” says Egil Bremnes, sales manager at NES “Retrofitting a battery package on board a vessel is a quick way to cut emissions. Moreover, installing a battery package reduces fuel costs and operating expenditure, while also enhancing system reliability on board. This also explains why we are experiencing increased interest in battery retrofits on board offshore support vessels.”