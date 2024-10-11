SEACOR Marine wins NOIA ESG Excellence Award

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has named SEACOR Marine the winner of the third annual NOIA ESG Excellence Award.

The NOIA Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Excellence Award highlights and recognizes those who, by their actions, design, or influence, are contributing to the advancement of the ideals embodied by the NOIA ESG Principles:

“SEACOR Marine exemplifies the NOIA ESG Principles in virtually every aspect of its operations,” said Erik Milito, president of NOIA. “Their unwavering commitment to ESG performance has significantly strengthened and enhanced the company. The breadth and diversity of their initiatives are truly remarkable. SEACOR Marine’s achievements exemplify the offshore energy industry’s leadership in advancing technologies and projects to reduce emissions missions and in shaping the workforce of tomorrow. We commend SEACOR Marine not only for their substantial and measurable progress but also for their willingness to share their operational efficiencies with the broader industry.

“The dedication to ESG performance demonstrated by all applicants for this award, and the industry as a whole, is truly impressive,” continued Milito. “The NOIA ESG Excellence Award is a testament to the innovative spirit of our industry and its contributions to community betterment. We extend our gratitude to our members for consistently setting the gold standard in the offshore energy sector.”

“We are honored to receive this award, which highlights our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the offshore energy sector,” said SEACOR Marine CEO John Gellert. “As operators of one of the youngest fleets in the industry, we are proud to be at the forefront of the transition to cleaner, more efficient operations. Our investments in green technology, like hybrid battery power systems, reduce fuel consumption and emissions. By 2025, over 50% of our platform supply vessels (PSVs) will be hybrid powered. We are also proud of our broader ESG efforts, including waste reduction and our ongoing focus on prioritizing the safety and well-being of our employees.”