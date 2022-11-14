Strategic Marine to build 3 Chartwell Marine CTVs

Singapore based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed an order that will see it build three new 27-meter Brevity Class Chartwell Marine crew transfer vessels (CTVs). They will be delivered between 2023 and 2024.

Chartwell’s new Brevity-class responds to the need in the offshore wind support market for a high-powered CTV capable of cost-effective and low-emissions operation and has a capacity of 32 personnel. Multiple crew configurations enable flexibility in space planning and enhance comfort necessary for longer offshore stays.

The three Brevity class CTVs are being built for a new Strategic Marine client and will be the first Chartwell project to be launched in Asia.

“We’ve been keen to tap into the Asian market as part of our global expansion,” says Rob Sime, principal naval architect at Chartwell Marine. “Strategic Marine is a key player in the region, and we’re proud to be able to work with them on our own designs, alongside their current CTV roster. Our offshore wind range is built to be a one-stop-shop to meet the varying and increasingly complex needs of the industry, and we hope we can offer some of that support to the ongoing growth of green energy in Asia.”

“Strategic Marine is committed to building vessels that will accelerate the growth of the offshore wind industry,” said Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew. “The quality of our materials and expertise go hand in hand with Chartwell’s design philosophy of efficiency and adaptability. We are confident of their ability to deliver on both and it is important that we continue to diversify our build strategies; both to capitalize on growing demand for specialized vessels, and to catalyse innovation in the CTV sector as Asian renewables evolve at pace alongside it.”