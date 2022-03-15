Simulator technology: Game changer for floating offshore wind?

Aiming to revolutionize the U.K.’s floating offshore wind (FLOW) sector, the University of Plymouth and Kongsberg Digital are joining forces.

They plan to provide project teams and crew with facilities to verify, test and optimize installation and maintenance projects, using Kongsberg Digital simulator technology to provide a synthetic offshore wind environment in real-time.

Key to this project is a state-of-the-art Kongsberg dynamic positioning (DP) simulator that will soon be installed at the university.

“This simulator could be a game-changer in the future deployment of floating offshore wind technology,” said Professor Deborah Greaves OBE, Professor of Ocean Engineering at the University of Plymouth and Director of the U.K.’s Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy Hub. “As the sector expands, we need to develop innovative and effective ways of installing the technology in new and challenging environments. I believe our partnership with Kongsberg, and the opportunity to learn from their experience and expertise, can make significant strides in helping us to achieve that.”

ADVANCED KONGSBERG TECHNOLOGY

The K-Sim DP simulator is built on advanced Kongsberg DP technology and has the fidelity and realism required for thorough studies, mission planning, training and assessment of crew. It will allow various challenging scenarios tp be evaluated and optimized in a safe environment.

K-Sim DP will be used to simulate, test and optimize marine operations throughout the lifecycle of floating offshore wind installations. This will provide insights into solutions that will increase efficiency in both installations and operational maintenance, increasing safety and cost-effectiveness.

In addition to being used for research, the simulator will also be used to develop training for current and future industry professionals.

The new DP simulator has been acquired through the university’s involvement in the Cornwall FLOW Accelerator project and is supported by a grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF