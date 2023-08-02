PODCAST: ABS and GLDD talk offshore wind opportunities

Written by Marine Log Staff
Podcast presenters

Wei Wong, ABS director of offshore wind (L), and Mike Greenwood, commercial director - offshore wind at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Wei Wong, ABS director of offshore wind, and Mike Greenwood, commercial director – offshore wind at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock about the opportunities offshore wind offers the U.S. maritime industry along with related issues,including sustainability, safety, vessel challenges and technology.

