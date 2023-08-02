PODCAST: ABS and GLDD talk offshore wind opportunities

PODCAST: ABS and GLDD talk offshore wind opportunitiesWritten by Marine Log Staff
In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Wei Wong, ABS director of offshore wind, and Mike Greenwood, commercial director – offshore wind at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock about the opportunities offshore wind offers the U.S. maritime industry along with related issues,including sustainability, safety, vessel challenges and technology.
Or listen on Spotify
Categories: News, Offshore Wind, Podcasts, Podcasts