Norwind Offshore orders two more CSOVs at Vard

Ålesund, Norway, headquartered Norwind Offshore has exercised options with Vard for the design and construction of the two additional Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs). The options were included in the contracts signed in October 2021 that saw Norwind order two newbuild CSOVs at Vard along with the conversion of a PSV to a SOV.

According to Vard’s parent company Fincantieri, “the parties have also agreed on new options for two additional vessels.”

The new vessels are of Vard 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close cooperation with the customer. They are scheduled for delivery in first quarter 2024 and second quarter 2025. The first vessel will be equipped and delivered by Vard Brattvaag in Norway. The hull will be built by the Vard Braila shipyard in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by the Vard Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam.

“We are pleased to have secured two additional sister vessels from Vard in our newbuild program, which will be vessels number four and five in the Norwind Offshore fleet,” said Norwind Offshore CEO Svein Leon Aure. “The positive feedback from offshore wind operators, both on these state-of-the-art vessels and Norwind Offshore’s operational model, has been exceptionally strong. This has enabled us to execute on our growth strategy and the additional vessels represent an important milestone on our path to become a leading pure play offshore wind company.

“We are also delighted to have secured a contract for our first vessel from Vard, the Norwind Breeze, with one of the major operators within the offshore wind market. The vessel will go directly on hire upon delivery in May from Vard Brattvaag in Norway.”

The Vard 4 19 design is a highly versatile platform for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. The 85-meter vessels have a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The vessels will be prepared for installation of battery solutions.

The CSOVs will have accommodations for 87 persons on board.