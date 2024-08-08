Island Offshore PSV bunkers bio-LNG

In cooperation with Equinor, the Island Offshore PSV Island Crusader is being bunkered with bio-LNG in a series of operations being carried out in cooperation collaboration with the vessel’s charterer, Equinor.

The bio-LNG bunkerings are being carried out in the Port of Dusavik, Norway, by Nordic region energy company Gasum Oy.

The first delivery was successfully carried out mid-July. Gasum will continue to supply Island Crusader with 2–3 truckloads of ISCC-EU certified mass balanced bio-LNG approximately every other week. Each truckload contains about 22 tons of bio-LNG.

Equinor’s goal is to become a net-zero emissions energy company by 2050 and the bio-LNG deliveries to Island Crusader represent one step on the journey towards achieving this goal.

Biogas (liquefied biomethane) is a fully renewable and environmentally friendly fuel with life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions that are, on average, 90% lower than those of fossil fuel use. It can be used in all the same applications as natural gas, including as a road and maritime transport fuel and as energy for industry.

The Island Crusader also features battery hybrid technology, which further improves its environmental performance.

Biogas is produced from waste feedstocks such as biowaste, sewage sludge, manure and other industrial and agricultural side streams. The organic matter generated as a by-product of biogas production is high in nutrient content that can be further recycled for use in industry and agriculture.

Gasum says that it is able provide bio-LNG bunkering services to all shipping companies with vessels running on liquefied natural gas as LNG and bio-LNG are fully interchangeable and can also be mixed at any ratio.